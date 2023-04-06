Defending champs Wydad to meet Simba in CAF Champions League quarters

Defending champions Wydad will meet Simba in the quarter-finals of the CAF Champions League following Wednesday's knockout stage draw in Cairo, Egypt.

At Semifinals, the winner between Simba and Waydad will be taking on the winner between Mamelodi Sundowns and CR Belouizdad.

**"Yeah, it's a big game, and we respect so much Wydad. We've been to Morocco. We've played with Raja, but we respect so much as well Wydad. It's a good team. One of the best in Africa. But Simba equally, we have played giants in Africa, we knocked (out) giants in Africa. We believe it is going to be a very good game, when we start at home with 60-thousand fans who believe it's going to be a very good match, and then away to Wydad"**Emanika Gullam, Representative of Simba.

Al Ahly - the most successful club in the history of the competition with ten titles - were pitted against Raja Club Athletic, who had the best record in this year's group stage with five wins and a draw.

The winner will meet either four-time former champions Esperance de Tunis or two-time winners JS Kabylie in the last four, with the first legs to be played on 21st-22nd April.