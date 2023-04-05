Richest man in Nigeria steps up plans to buy Valenciennes ?

Valenciennes, a Ligue 2 club, for sale, could be bought by an African billionaire who made his fortune in cement.

The sports daily l' Equipe did not hesitate to make the announcement. The L2 Valenciennes club is on sale through the KPMG firm.

President Eddy Zdziech , contested by a large part of the supporters, has declined several offers since the start of the season, in particular, this winter that of Southampton.

A source from the club's management indicates that "the director of the sports project for a large industrial group in sub-Saharan Africa was present at the Hainaut stadium on Saturday evening against Paris FC (4-5). It would be his second visit to Valenciennes to study the feasibility of a buyout of 100% of the shares of VAFC. Contacts intensified last week between the Zdziech family and the African billionaire who made his fortune in the field of cement, "adds the 'Crew.

For this, however, Nicolas Rabuel 's men will have to stay in Ligue 2, it seems.

This description of an African billionaire is not without similarity to the Nigerian Ali Dangote.

The latter made his fortune in the cement works. And he has never hidden his ambitions in this area. He had already placed himself to buy Arsenal, club of the English 1st League. In this case, the discussions never concluded.