Ghanaian businessman bids for Chelsea, wants to buy Ronaldo and Messi

A Ghanaian politician and businessman has submitted a bid to buy English Premier League club, Chelsea.

In a letter that went viral on Social media on Wednesday, March 09 2022, the 45-year-old Benard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as "Chairman wontumi" said he has made a bid for $3.1bn (£2.4m).

He becomes the first African owner of the European Champions Chelsea.

For someone who is a politician and an owner of a gold mine, his interest in football business has come as a surprise to many since he has never expressed any public interest in sports.

Ei Chairman Wontumi make serious o pic.twitter.com/5gJ6skwG9K — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) March 9, 2022

Though many Ghanaians perceive this announcement as a joke, he responded in an interview with local media: “Do you see me as a joke person? So is money supposed to be given, owned by angels or ghosts? At the moment, we are bidding so I don’t want to talk a lot. “

“My lawyers and financiers are going so once they finish everything, there will be more details.”

Top football stars like Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi are among those he said he hoped to sign if he is successful with his bid.

Why "Chairman wontumi" can not buy Chelsea now

Chelsea has been put on the market due to controversies surrounding Russian owner Roman Abramovich following his country’s recent invasion of Ukraine.

However, his plans to sell the club has been put on hold due to UK governments imposed asset freezes.

Chelsea cannot even sell any more tickets, as only season ticket holders can go to games for the foreseeable future.

According to reports, a lot of parties have expressed interest in buying the football club.