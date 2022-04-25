Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger set to leave Stamford Bridge

Germany international Antonio Rudiger is set to leave English Premier League side, Chelsea, at the end of the current season, after the 29-year-old failed to agree a new contract.

It had been reported that Rudiger was offered a new deal worth more than 257,000 US dollars a week - which would have made him the highest-paid defender in Chelsea's history - but signing-on and agent's fees proved a stumbling block.

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel conceded defeat in his attempts to retain Rudiger during his post-match news conference after the 1-0 victory over West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

"We fought hard to keep Antonio Rudiger at Chelsea. I fought hard on a personal level, but...he deserves my full support because he delivered an incredible performance up to today. He is so reliable. So it was a give and take, and I know that he is very well aware of it."

Tuchel added that he was happy that he had the chance to coach him and to have him in the team " because he was nothing else but brilliant up to today."

"We had big offers for him and the club tried everything. But for some weeks, we cannot fight anymore because we have the sanctions (imposed as Roman Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale) Tuchel said."

Rudiger has been strongly linked with a move to Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid, Manchester United and PSG, while his agent met with Barcelona officials last month.