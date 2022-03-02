Future of Roman Abramovich as owner of Chelsea FC in doubt

Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss announced that he had been offered the opportunity to buy English Premier League Club, Chelsea.

Russian-Israeli billionaire Roman Abramovich announced last Saturday that he was stepping back from the daily running of the club in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich is a likely target for sanctions already announced by the British government and directed at Russian oligarchs and those close to the Russian leader.

According to the Swiss billionaire, the offer to buy Chelsea also included another three potential buyers.

Hansjorg Wyss added that he would only move forward in a consortium of six to seven investors.