Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Britain to Impose Sanctions on Rwanda Over Congo Conflict

Screens shows as the U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivering his statement, during the Conference on Disarmament High-level Segment at the European headquarters of   -  
Copyright © africanews
SALVATORE DI NOLFI/' KEYSTONE / SALVATORE DI NOLFI
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Democratic Republic Of Congo

Britain is set to impose sanctions on Rwanda in response to its involvement in the ongoing conflict in neighboring Congo. Ray Collins, a junior minister in the UK Foreign Office, confirmed to Reuters that the UK would take action soon.

This follows increasing international pressure over allegations that Rwanda is backing the M23 rebel group, which has seized large parts of eastern Congo, including the cities of Goma and Bukavu, and valuable mineral deposits.

Rwanda denies the accusations, stating its forces are acting in self-defense against hostile groups based in Congo. Recently, the U.S. Treasury imposed sanctions on James Kabarebe, a top Rwandan official accused of liaising with M23, which Rwanda has called unjustified.

The UK has been vocal about its concerns, with Ambassador James Kariuki stating at the UN Security Council that Rwanda’s actions, including the occupation of Bukavu, violate Congo’s sovereignty and risk a broader regional conflict.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..