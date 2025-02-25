Britain to Impose Sanctions on Rwanda Over Congo Conflict

Britain is set to impose sanctions on Rwanda in response to its involvement in the ongoing conflict in neighboring Congo. Ray Collins, a junior minister in the UK Foreign Office, confirmed to Reuters that the UK would take action soon.

This follows increasing international pressure over allegations that Rwanda is backing the M23 rebel group, which has seized large parts of eastern Congo, including the cities of Goma and Bukavu, and valuable mineral deposits.

Rwanda denies the accusations, stating its forces are acting in self-defense against hostile groups based in Congo. Recently, the U.S. Treasury imposed sanctions on James Kabarebe, a top Rwandan official accused of liaising with M23, which Rwanda has called unjustified.

The UK has been vocal about its concerns, with Ambassador James Kariuki stating at the UN Security Council that Rwanda’s actions, including the occupation of Bukavu, violate Congo’s sovereignty and risk a broader regional conflict.