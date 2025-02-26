Rwanda calls UK sanctions "Regrettable" over alleged M23 support

Rwanda has condemned the UK’s recent sanctions, calling them "regrettable," after the UK accused the country of supporting M23 rebels in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office announced several measures, including suspending direct financial aid, excluding support for the poorest Rwandans, halting high-level attendance at government events, and suspending defence cooperation.

Rwanda’s Foreign Ministry responded, stating that the sanctions "do nothing to help the Democratic Republic of Congo, nor do they contribute to a sustainable political solution to the conflict." The statement also emphasized that it is unreasonable for Rwanda to compromise its national security, especially in light of the ongoing violence in the region.

The sanctions follow the recent imposition of economic measures by the U.S. against Rwanda’s Minister of State for Regional Integration, James Kabarebe, accusing him of playing a key role in Rwanda's support for the M23 rebels.

Since December, the M23 group has expanded its control in eastern Congo, seizing major cities like Goma and Bukavu.

As the conflict escalates, Congo's Prime Minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka reported to the UN Human Rights Council that more than 7,000 people have died in the violence this year alone.