Frenchman Geoffrey Soupe wins 16th edition of the Tropicale in Gabon

Frenchman Geoffrey Soupe (TotalEnergie) won the 16th edition of the Tropicale Amissa Bongo in Gabon on Sunday , one of the most important cycling races on the African continent.

Algeria's Hamza Amari and Mauritian Christopher Rougier-Lagane came second and third respectively.

The 7th and last stage of the race ended in Libreville, the capital of Gabon, on Sunday.

"The victory is all the more beautiful because the team was formidable and the emotions are indescribable, to have this pressure over seven days", (...) "We were under pressure until today, there is no small race, the level is really homogeneous for about fifty riders so it is very difficult", said Frenchman Geoffrey Soupe, winner of the Tropicale Amissa Bongo 2023.

"After two years of silence, you have seen the craze, everywhere the Tropicale has gone, as is the case today on the boulevard, there are people, it is the joy of seeing the little queen on Gabonese soil" said Libreville resident Nestor Obiang Ngong.

The Tropicale Amissa Bongo, which counts for the UCI Africa Tour, took place in five of the nine provinces of Gabon, a small central African country 90% covered by dense rainforest

The race features international professional teams as well as ten national teams from the African continent.

Final ranking of the 16th edition of the Tropicale Amissa Bongo:

1. Geoffrey Soupe (FRA/TotalEnergie) in 20h18:16.

2. Hamza Amari (ALG/Algeria national team) in 20h18:45.

3. Christopher Rougier-Lagane (MAU/Mauritius national team) 20h18:50.

4. Natnael Berhane (ERI/Beykoz Team-Turkey) 20h18:52.

5. Dawit Yemane (ERI/Eritrea National Team) 20:18:54.