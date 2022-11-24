The four African presidents currently in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup

The world has gathered for the world’s biggest festival in Qatar, the FIFA World Cup 2022 which is witnessing 32 teams from across the world battle it out for the heavyweight undisputed title as the world cup winner.

Like every other four years, the spotlight is on the players, the technical staff, officiating departments, referees, and assistants, not forgetting the various fans who also play a very integral role in the tournament.

In all of this, presidential diplomacy plays a major role.

According to reports, over 20 heads of state were present at the opening event on Sunday (November 20) at Al Bayt stadium where the opening match between host Qatar and Ecuador took place with the host looking to 2-0, Ghanaweb.com reported.

This article narrows down on the number of African presidents that are currently present in Qatar to witness the global event.

Ghana’s president Nana Akufo Addo is the latest African president to have arrived in Qatar ahead of the Black Stars' opening game with Portugal.

According to reports, presidents Paul Kagame of Rwanda and Mack Sall of Senegal were officially invited by the Qatari government to take part in the opening event.

Macky Sall was reported to have stayed to witness the Monday, November 21 game between Senegal and Netherlands which the African champions lost after two late goals.

Always an honour to greet @Macky_Sall, particularly on the eve of 🇸🇳 v 🇳🇱. Action takes place tomorrow @ 19:00 🇶🇦 time @ Al Thumama 🏟. @FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Tp7gRPyF3N — Fatma Samoura (@fatma_samoura) November 20, 2022

President George Weah had announced his trip to Qatar to spend some nine days. He was at the stadium to watch the game between the United States and Wales. For him, his interest was to watch his American son play at the tournament.

Just had dinner with my son Timothy Weah. Proud daddy. pic.twitter.com/Jrx2vT3iAa — George Weah (@GeorgeWeahOff) November 22, 2022

The world cup is still in its initial stages, and it is likely more African presidents and officials will turn up to witness the event.