The Tanzanian who left the streets for world cup glory (Inspire Africa)

Sadock John (R)
By Rédaction Africanews
and Jerry Fisayo-bambi
Inspire africa
On this episode of Inspire Africa, Jerry Fisayo-Bambi returns with the following stories.
Angola:
The remarkable story of the meteoric rise of Angola's best Golfer Victor Marcal who’s gaining international recognition.
South Africa:
Also, that of Mothupi Kgopa the math teacher who launched a low-cost solar powered scientific calculator to help pupils improve their math scores in South Africa.
Tanzania:
Plus later on the show we go to Doha, Qatar where the world cup is happening, to hear from Sadock John, a Tanzanian former street child turned football icon for street children across the world.
00:25
South Africa: President Ramaphosa plays down risk of impeachment
Go to video
South Africa's prison service challenges court's decision to send ex-president back to jail
01:55
S.A: Parole for anti-apartheid hero killer causes outrage
01:50
Ramaphosa urges more climate funding in UK address
01:38
South Africa's government workers march across major cities for higher pay
Go to video
Tanzania frees 24 Maasais accused of killing policeman