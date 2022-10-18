Welcome to Africanews

Senegalese Mané wins Socrates Award, finishes 2nd in Ballon d'Or

Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane speaks after winning the Socrates Award during the 66th Ballon d'Or ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.   -  
Francois Mori/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and Pierre Michaud

France

Sadio Mané finished second in the 2022 Ballon d'Or, only ranking behind unstoppable Karim Benzema. On Monday night , the 30 -year-old became the second African player to reach the podium of the prestigious trophy since George Weah's triumph in 1995.

The Teranga lion left the French Théâtre du Châtelet venue (Paris) with the mainden Socrates Award.

He is the first recipient of the prize which commemorates football players' achivements off the pitch.

Last year, Sadio Mané inaugurated a brand new hospital in his home village of Bambaly in Casamance, western Senegal.

In a few months span, he invested nearly a million dollars in the building of infrastructure, including a school. 

The Bayern Munich winger offers each family in the village a monthly support package of almost $70 and has also awarded nearly $400 bonus to the top pupils in the village high school.

