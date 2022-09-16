Welcome to Africanews

Ghana’s royalty invited to Queen Elizabeth II funeral

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, king of the Asante people of Ghana, center, smiles while sitting...   -  
STEVEN SENNE/AP2005
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Ghana

Ghana's Ashanti King Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has been invited to attend the events marking the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at London’s Westminster Abbey on Monday, reports say.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday, September 8, at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

Africanews cited the invitation on social media as had been posted by local media. The invitation was released by the Protocol Directorate of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), stating that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was invited by the Household of His Majesty King Charles III.

The invitation letter further stated that the Ashantehene will be attending the Lying-in-state, His Majesty the King’s Reception, State funeral Service and the Foreign Secretary’s Reception.

The Protocol Directorate in the letter also stated that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II together with his spouses are all invited to attend the state funeral of the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

In 2018, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II hosted then-Prince Charles at his Manhiya palace. The prince is now King Charles III.

