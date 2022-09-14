Invited guest list for Queen Elizabeth II funeral

At 11am Monday, September 19, it is expected that the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Westminster Abbey, according to official sources.

The funeral is expected to be one of the biggest gatherings of royalty and politicians hosted in the UK for decades.

According to the royal.uk The venue can hold up to 2,000 people and the congregation will be full of members of the Royal Family, world leaders, politicians, public figures, European royals, and those who worked closely with the Queen.

The BBC has reported that invitations have already been sent out to over 500 heads of state and dignitaries.

Apart from members of royal families across Europe who are expected to be at the occasion, Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde have confirmed they will be there.

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and his wife, Queen Maxima, along with his mother, former Dutch queen Princess Beatrix is also expected to be present.

According to reports, the White House has confirmed that President Joe Biden will attend along with First Lady Jill Biden, although they are understood not to be traveling to the service by bus.

All other foreign dignitaries have been asked to fly in on commercial flights and be bused from the various airports to the venue.

Leaders from across the Commonwealth, of which the Queen served as head for the entirety of her reign, are also expected to attend.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has accepted an invitation, as have New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

A number of governors-general who serve as the representative of the monarch in a Commonwealth realm are expected to attend with their countries' leaders.

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe have also reportedly accepted invitations.

India will be represented by President Droupadi Murmu.