African leaders pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

The heads of state of Ethiopia, and Ghana paid tribute to the late British monarch Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday as they signed her book of condolences at Lancaster House in London.

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo said the queen had overseen the "dramatic transformation" of the Commonwealth into a global "force for good" during her 70-year reign

Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde said Elizabeth had been a "towering woman leader" who would be remembered for her public service.

Dignitaries from across the world have travelled to the UK capital ahead of the queen's state funeral on Monday.

The state funeral will begin shortly before 11am (10:00 GMT) when the queen’s coffin will be placed on a gun carriage and pulled by 142 Royal Navy sailors to the abbey, the finale of 10 days of national mourning for Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.