The royal family's Christmas celebrations

Alongside King Charles III was his wife, Camilla, as was Prince William, his wife Kate and their three children. Princess Anne and Prince Edward were also present. The monarch then delivered his Christmas speech from Fitzrovia Chapel, the former chapel of Middlesex hospital in London, thanking the medical staff for the "strength, care and comfort" they provided to the royal family in a year which was marked by cancer diagnoses for both the King himself as well as the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton.