Media on the spot as Angola's vote looms

The tone of the Angolan electoral campaign has risen again, with the Electoral Commission warning parties to avoid messages that can incite violence and division.

The opposition has already criticized the electoral process, accusing the media of unfair and inequitable coverage.

The issue of media freedom came up during a meeting between reporters and a senior ruling party official.

Journalists sought assurances on ending media censorship.

"Will the MPLA in the next five years let the media, fundamentally the public media, exercise journalism, at least with balance?," asked José Kundy of Euronews.

"We defend what is clearly stated in the document, we defend increasingly plural information, in which the principle of contradiction should always be present. And it should be this principle that should be followed by the media," replied Manuel Nunes Júnior, the secretary of the Political Bureau of the MPLA Central Committee for Economic Policy.

The southern African country will hold general elections take place on August 24.

The opposition has accused the ruling of using 'dirty tricks' to win another term for President Joao Lourenco.