DRC conflict: discussions between Rwanda and DRC leaders called off

Angola
On Sunday, leaders of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda were supposed to meet in order to discuss halting the conflict in the eastern DRC.
But according to an official, the talks almost instantaneously hit a deadlock and were called off.
According to the DRC, it comes after a Rwandan request that the DRC hold direct talks with M23.
Rwandan President Paul Kagame had been anticipated at the discussions in Angola, but it was unclear if he was in the country.
Instead, the African Union mediator to halt the fighting was reportedly meeting on his own with DRC president.
Back in August, Angola mediated a ceasefire that quelled the situation on the frontline. But both sides continued to trade fire.
On the ground in the eastern DRC, Rwanda-backed M23 militia has captured swathes of land
The fighting has prompted a humanitarian crisis, and thousands have been displaced.
