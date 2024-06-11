Dozens dead in DR Congo after IS extremist attack

A Congolese army spokesman reported, bringing the total death count in the region to over 80 since 4 June. The region, plagued by armed violence for decades, has nearly 7 million displaced people. The Allied Democratic Forces, now aligned with the so-called Islamic State group, have intensified their attacks, further destabilising the area. Recent assaults include a deadly attack in Masawu that killed 17 and additional bodies found in nearby villages.