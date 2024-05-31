WATCH: Europalia festival gets Brussels dancing

This performance, featuring dancers from Brussels, Paris, and Senegal, is part of the Art 2gether festival by Europalia, celebrating the end of Belgium's Presidency of the European Council. After a month of rehearsals, the dancers showcased movements inspired by hip-hop, break dance, and Afro-influenced styles. Meanwhile, in Yare, Venezuela, hundreds celebrated the Diablos Danzantes de Yare, a 275-year-old tradition with roots in drought prayers or slave protests. Both events highlighted cultural heritage through dynamic dance and community participation.