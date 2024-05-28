Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

WATCH: Search for bodies continues after catastrophic Papua New Guinea landslide

Authorities fear a second landslide and disease outbreak at the site of Papua New Guinea’s mass-casualty disaster due to trapped water and bodies under debris. The landslide devastated Yambali village, killing an estimated 670 to over 2,000 people. Recent rain has made the debris more unstable, and rescue efforts are ongoing. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the Papua New Guinea landslide as an "unimaginable tragedy" and announced emergency aid and technical support.  The UN and Australia are providing geohazard assessments and heavy machinery to assist in the rescue and recovery operations.

More about
Papua New Guinea Landslide tragedy

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..