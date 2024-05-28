WATCH: Search for bodies continues after catastrophic Papua New Guinea landslide

Authorities fear a second landslide and disease outbreak at the site of Papua New Guinea’s mass-casualty disaster due to trapped water and bodies under debris. The landslide devastated Yambali village, killing an estimated 670 to over 2,000 people. Recent rain has made the debris more unstable, and rescue efforts are ongoing. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the Papua New Guinea landslide as an "unimaginable tragedy" and announced emergency aid and technical support. The UN and Australia are providing geohazard assessments and heavy machinery to assist in the rescue and recovery operations.