WATCH: Italian museum recreates Tanzanian butterfly forest to raise awareness on biodiversity

In the heart of the Alps, the Butterfly Forest blooms with vibrant colors, embodying the delicate beauty of nature. As climate change threatens their habitats, scientists at MUSE are racing to protect these winged wonders and unravel the secrets of their survival. Butterfly populations are declining in many areas, especially in places under intensive land use. The tropical greenhouse in Trento has more than 200 plant species and 13 animal species.