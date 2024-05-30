South Africa counts votes in pivotal election

With a significant turnout, polling stations across nine provinces closed after 14 hours of voting. While officials prepare for tallying, final results aren't imminent. The independent electoral commission plans to announce outcomes by Sunday. The African National Congress faces a challenge to its three-decade rule, with a new generation discontented amid widespread poverty. Despite winning six consecutive elections, the ANC's support has dipped below 50%, potentially endangering its parliamentary majority.