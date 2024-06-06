Tornadoes devastate South African town, killing 11 and displacing thousands

The storm, which struck Monday, caused significant damage to homes and infrastructure. Disaster teams are assessing the damage and providing relief, with displaced residents sheltered in government buildings. The South African Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes struck the region, causing widespread destruction. The province, historically prone to extreme weather, faced similar devastation in 2022 with over 300 deaths due to severe flooding.