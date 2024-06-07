Welcome to Africanews

WATCH: Global Pizza Masters compete at Buenos Aires Championship

For the first time, participants from nations including Cuba, Senegal and Sweden competed in front of a panel of 30 judges. Over three days, 174 participants prepared pizzas and empanadas for a jury of distinguished chefs, pizza makers, bakers, journalists, and renowned gastronomic figures both locally and internationally. The event featured thrilling displays of dough-tossing and culinary skills and creativity. Argentine Daniel Gabrielli won first place, earning a trip to the 2025 World Pizza Championship in Parma, Italy.

More about
Argentina Buenos Aires pizza world cup

