WATCH: Israeli strike on Gaza school kills over 30, including women and children

The Israeli military claimed Hamas militants were operating from the school. This incident marks another tragic instance of mass casualties as Israel expands its Gaza offensive. A new ground and air assault in central Gaza was launched to target regrouped Hamas militants. The predawn strike hit the al-Sardi School in Nuseirat, a refugee camp, adding to the ongoing toll from the nearly eight-month conflict.