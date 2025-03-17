Crucial peace talks in Luanda set to shape Eastern Congo’s future

A pivotal week for Eastern Congo’s ongoing conflict is unfolding, with key peace talks scheduled between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the M23 armed group on Tuesday, March 18, in Luanda, Angola.

This meeting is taking place under the facilitation of Angola’s President João Lourenço, who has been at the forefront of efforts to bring peace to the region. Lourenço’s call for a ceasefire in Eastern DRC took effect on Sunday, March 16, adding urgency to the negotiations.

The talks represent a significant step towards resolving the conflict, with both DRC President Félix Tshisekedi and President Lourenço working closely to find a peaceful solution. However, the specifics of the planned discussions, such as the makeup and level of the DRC’s delegation, remain uncertain.

A representative from President Tshisekedi’s office delivered a message to Lourenço on March 14, though its contents have not been revealed. The DRC has repeatedly expressed its commitment to regional peace initiatives, emphasizing that any negotiations should adhere to existing frameworks—namely those organized by Luanda for talks between Kinshasa and Kigali, and Nairobi for discussions with armed groups willing to disarm. Sources suggest the potential involvement of former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who leads the Nairobi peace process, could play a role in shaping the talks in Luanda.

Meanwhile, the M23 has been invited to participate, with political leader Bertrand Bisimwa receiving the official invitation. However, several sources indicate that the M23 is awaiting security guarantees before confirming its attendance.

Ceasefire in Place, But Violations Persist

The peace talks are occurring alongside a ceasefire that took effect at midnight on March 16. This truce was announced by mediators on Saturday, but there have been conflicting reports regarding its enforcement. Fighting and bombings have been reported in areas like Masisi, Walikala, and Minenbwe, even as both sides officially recognized the ceasefire request.

Government officials in the DRC have reaffirmed their commitment to the ceasefire but stress their responsibility to protect civilians in the event of aggression. The M23 has stated that it is honoring the ceasefire, claiming it only responds to attacks. However, the DRC government disputes this, accusing the M23 of continuing to provoke hostilities.

Regional Meetings with Broad Implications

Two important meetings are scheduled for Monday, March 17, that could have far-reaching implications for the conflict and peace efforts in the region.

The first meeting will take place in Harare, Zimbabwe, where foreign ministers from Southern and Eastern Africa will discuss a document prepared by military chiefs from the two regions. The gathering, originally set for February 28, was postponed but is now confirmed. Discussions will center on ceasefire monitoring mechanisms and regional military strategies. Military leaders have proposed strengthening the mandate of MONUSCO, the UN peacekeeping force, to improve security in North and South Kivu and to support the protection of key cities like Goma and Bukavu.

While the idea of deploying a new peacekeeping force was once on the table, it is now viewed as less feasible. The regional forces present—such as the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) troops—have had mixed success. SADC forces, who replaced EAC troops in 2023, have recently completed their mandate, and a gradual withdrawal is underway.

The second meeting, in Brussels, will see the European Union consider potential sanctions related to the ongoing conflict, with a particular focus on Rwandan officials.

Rwanda’s Response to Sanctions and the Crisis

In a related development, Rwandan President Paul Kagame addressed thousands of supporters in Kigali on March 16, marking his first public speech since his re-election in July 2024. Central to his address was the conflict in Eastern DRC, as well as the international sanctions imposed on Rwanda. Kagame criticized countries like Belgium for supporting these sanctions and reaffirmed Rwanda’s stance on the crisis, stressing the importance of regional negotiations.

Political Analyst’s View on the Talks

Feliciano Lourenço, a political analyst, emphasized that the ongoing negotiations are a significant step forward. "The meeting marks the first step toward peace," he said. "A key part of the discussions will be aligning the interests of both sides. The M23 must be satisfied with its demands, and so must the government. President Lourenço’s role as the head of the African Union is vital, as his leadership aims to secure peace in the East—a priority during his tenure."

Lourenço also noted that the M23’s strength and achievements in the struggle have made this meeting possible. "Without their involvement, this meeting would never have taken place. It is encouraging that a meeting is happening with the goal of peace, as the people in the region are the ones who truly suffer."

As talks begin in Luanda, the hope is that the engagement of both the DRC government and the M23, facilitated by the African Union, will pave the way for a lasting peace in Eastern Congo.