Tensions in eastern DRC: a Congolese delegation sent to Beni

A Congolese military delegation was sent to Beni, northeastern DRC this Tuesday, two days after three people died and several were injured after UN peacekeepers opened fire on civilians in Kasindi at the border with Uganda.

"The government cannot abandon its people, that is why I am here and visiting the wounded while we are waiting for them to receive appropriate care in Beni or elsewhere, in accordance with the doctor's orders.", said Charles Ehuta Omeonga, military administrator of Beni territory.

Soon after the incident on July 31, the UN issued a statement reading its soldiers opened fire "for unknown reasons and forced their way through". The president of the Beni Urban Youth Council, said they want the U.N. to cover medical care for the victims.

More than 30 people have died in protests in the last week in the North Kivu province. Participants are denouncing the failure of the UN's mission to protect people from armed groups.

U.N's Secretary-General, António Guterres said he was outraged by the shooting and called for an investigation of the Kasindi incident. And President Félix Tshisekedi chaired a crisis meeting as in addition to Kasindi other deaths were reported in Goma, Butembo, Uvira and Kanyabayonga.

The situation is still very tense in the region. On Monday, the Congolese police had to disperse around 100 protestors in Beni. The Congolese government said it would convene a meeting with MONUSCO to re-evaluate their withdrawal.