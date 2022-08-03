11 ADF rebels killed in east DR Congo- Army

The Congolese army announced on Tuesday that it had killed 11 members of the armed group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), responsible for the massacres of several thousand civilians since 2014 in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, and lost two soldiers on Monday, a military source said.

"This Tuesday, August 2, 2022, the Armed Forces of the DRC, neutralized eleven ADF terrorists," said Captain Antony Mualushayi, spokesman for the army in Beni (North Kivu, east) and have "recovered three weapons of war including an automatic machine gun," he added.

"On the army side, one soldier was wounded and the jeep of the Beni-Mbau sector commander was slightly hit," he said.

Tensions in eastern DRC: a Congolese delegation sent to Beni https://t.co/0KEotp0WVk — africanews 😷 (@africanews) August 2, 2022

The day before (Monday), in fighting with another rebel group called "Mai-Mai Mazembe" in the territory of Lubero (North Kivu), the army said that "eight rebels were neutralised" and "two soldiers fell in battle", according to the spokesman.

Presented by the Islamic State (EI) as its branch in Central Africa (Iscap in English), the ADF is accused of having massacred thousands of civilians in the DRC and committed jihadist attacks in Uganda.

The Mai-Mai are militiamen whose actions range from the defence of their community interests to serious criminality.

North Kivu and Ituri are under a state of siege. This exceptional measure has given full power to the military but has not, to date, put an end to the massacres and violence by armed groups.