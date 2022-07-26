15 people killed in two cities of Eastern DRC amid anti-UN protests

The death toll following the protests in Eastern DRC this Tuesday rose to 15. According to a UN spokesperson and the Congolese government, three members of the MONUSCO mission and at least 12 protesters were killed in two cities of the North Kivu province.

Since Monday, demonstrators have been gathering in various cities of Eastern DRC saying they want the UN's mission in the region to end and the peacekeepers to leave, claiming they haven't been able to counter armed groups. "The MONUSCO has been here in DRC for over 20 years, but there is no peace in North Kivu, no peace in the East, how can you explain the M23 rebel group has more powerful weapons than MONUSCO.", says Mugisho Muhindo a protester in Goma.

The situation in Butembo, the region's third city was chaotic all Tuesday afternoon and activities were paralysed. In the morning, hundreds of protesters had surrounded UN's logistics base in Goma and attacked the mission's transit camp outside the city centre. And according to journalists on the ground, Congolese security forces struggled to contain the crowd.

A UN spokesperson said that the situation was still tense and a backup would be sent.