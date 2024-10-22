Welcome to Africanews

Vladimir Putin holds bilateral talks with Cyril Ramaphosa on sidelines of BRICS summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa shake hands during their meeting on the sidelines of BRICS Summit   -  
Alexander Nemenov/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

Economic cooperation

President Vladimir Putin held bilateral talks with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the BRICS summit of emerging economies.

Putin hailed trade and economic relations between the two nations, adding that they can collaborate in areas including energy, agriculture, industry and science.

“Trade and economic relations between Russia and South Africa are generally at a good level. After a slight decline, trade turnover has begun to grow again, with growth amounting to three percent in January-August of this year,'' Putin said.

''Of course, there is something we can work on together in terms of increasing and diversifying mutual trade and investment. Promising areas of cooperation include energy, industry, agriculture, science and innovation,'' he added.

Ramaphosa also praised the relationship, stating, ''We continue to see Russia as a valued ally, as a valued friend, who supported us right from the beginning, from the days of our struggle against apartheid right through to now.''

More than 20 leaders will attend the summit, defying expectations that the war in Ukraine, Western sanctions, and an arrest warrant would isolate Vladimir Putin on the world stage. It will last until October 24th.

