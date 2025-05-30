Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

China establishes new global mediation organization in Hong Kong to boost international presence

The International Organisation for Mediation (IOMed) headquarters, a China-initiated body, is seen under construction for global dispute resolution, in Hong Kong, China.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Jonathan Lee/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

China

On Friday, China signed a convention to launch a new international mediation body in Hong Kong, aiming to boost the city’s global status and match the influence of the International Court of Justice.

The move comes as global tensions rise, partly driven by past trade conflicts and ongoing economic uncertainty.

"Just now, representatives of 32 countries signed the Convention, making these countries the founding members of the IOMed. High-level representatives of more than 50 other countries and nearly 20 international organizations are also present at the ceremony. You have come here from across the world for a common goal: promoting the peaceful resolution of disputes and advancing friendship and cooperation between countries." Wang Yi, China's Foreign Minister said at the signing ceremony.

Hong Kong is set to become a major hub for international dispute resolution, with leader John Lee stating it will stand alongside institutions like the International Court of Justice and the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague. Countries such as Indonesia, Pakistan, Laos, Cambodia, and Serbia took part in the signing ceremony, and delegates from around 20 global organizations, including the United Nations, were also expected to attend, according to RTHK.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..