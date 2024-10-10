DR Congo, Ethiopia, Kenya elected to Human Rights Council

Human Rights
The Democratic Republic of Congo is among 15 countries elected to the Human Rights Council on Wednesday, despite objections by the country's opposition.
Benin, Gambia, Kenya and Ethiopia are the other African countries elected to the Council.
The five countries will serve for three years, starting on January 1, 2025. At the assembly, there was virtually no opposition to Kinshasa's election. Congo polled 172 votes out 190.
Human Rights Watch, Congolese civil society and opposition parties had pointed out political repression, arbitrary detentions and killings as reasons to deny Kinshasa a seat on the symbolic but highly prestigious body.
Congo's minister for human rights said the country would use the position to improve its rights situation.
The UN Human Rights Council was established in 2006 and is tasked with protecting and promoting human rights around the world, and addressing violations.
