Sudan: 31 Killed in Mosque Air Strike in Wad Madani

A military air strike on a mosque in Sudan’s central city of Wad Madani killed 31 people, according to local activists.

The attack took place on Sunday evening, after prayers, in the city, which is the capital of Al-Jazira state, located just south of Khartoum.

The Wad Madani Resistance Committee, one of many volunteer groups providing aid across the war-torn country, shared the details in a statement on Tuesday.

The committee accused the army of using "barrel bombs" in the attack. They also reported that more than half of the victims have yet to be identified, as rescue teams continue to search through the remains of "dozens of charred and mutilated bodies."

Since April 2023, Sudan has been devastated by conflict between the Sudanese military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The fighting has led to tens of thousands of deaths and created one of the world's worst displacement and humanitarian crises.

The two sides are battling for control of Al-Jazira state, a key agricultural area, which has been under RSF control since late last year. Both forces have been accused of war crimes, including attacking civilians and looting aid supplies.

The RSF has also faced allegations of widespread looting, besieging villages, and committing sexual violence in Al-Jazira and other regions of Sudan.