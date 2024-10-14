Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

New Nile water sharing accord takes effect as Egypt, Sudan protest

The Blue Nile river flows near the site of the planned Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam near Assosa in the Benishangul-Gumuz region of Ethiopia, near Sudan   -  
Copyright © africanews
Elias Asmare/AP

By Africanews

Nile Basin

Known as the Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA), the treaty aims to ensure equitable utilization and sustainable management of the world's longest river.

Several upstream countries have long argued that the downstream states of Egypt and Sudan had been unfairly allocated greater rights over the river Nile by colonial-era agreements.

Seven countries including Ethiopia, Rwanda, South Sudan, Uganda, Tanzania, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo have endorsed the CFA, which became effective on Sunday, October 13.

Cairo and Khartoum have rejected it.

In a statement Sunday, the Nile Basin Inititaive (NBI), a grouping of riparian states said that the CFA aims to rectify historical imbalances in access to the Nile’s waters.

“The CFA recognizes the legitimate needs of all Nile Basin states and commits us to the equitable sharing of these waters in a manner that promotes sustainable development. This agreement represents hope for the future, where each country can grow and prosper without depriving others of the same opportunity,” the NBI statement read.

The Nile River has long been a focal point of geopolitical tension in eastern Africa, particularly between Egypt and Ethiopia.

The friction rose when Addis Ababa built a large hydro power project on the Blue Nile, which Cairo said would hurt its water security.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..