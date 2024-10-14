Flash Floods in Jonglei state, South Sudan leave hundreds homeless and vulnerable

Flash floods have devastated parts of Jonglei State, South Sudan, leaving hundreds of families without shelter and access to clean water, the United Nations reported on Monday. Heavy rainfall in Bor town caused flooding that displaced approximately 375 households in four areas of the state capital.

Residents are facing dire conditions, with many lacking basic necessities and medical care. Maper Kuot Akuei, a community leader in Bor, expressed concern about the contaminated floodwater, which he said has led to the spread of diseases like malaria and pneumonia.

“The water is contaminated, it brings in malaria, pneumonia, and other unseen diseases,” Akuei said. “There is no medicine in the hospital, only the clinic saves us, but if you don’t have money, you cannot get treated.”

Akuei emphasized the tragic impact on the community, noting that children have died, women have miscarried, and the elderly have perished, attributing much of this suffering to the government's inaction.

With the situation worsening, there is growing frustration among the flood victims, who are calling for immediate government and international assistance to address their urgent health and humanitarian needs. Without swift intervention, the crisis in Jonglei State is likely to escalate further.