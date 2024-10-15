World Food Forum opens with call to build inclusive agrifood systems

Running under the theme, 'Good food for all, for today and tomorrow,' the World Food Forum got underway on Monday in Rome.

The UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) chief Qu Dongyu called for the strengthening of agrifood systems as a way to enhance food and nutrition security.

“The actions we take today will directly impact the future. This year’s theme, ‘Good Food for All, for Today and Tomorrow,’ reflects the core of FAO’s mission and brings together the importance of the Four Betters: better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life, leaving no one behind,” said Qu, the FAO Director-General.

The leaders of Liberia, Lesotho and Eswatini are also present at the forum. They noted in their speeches that African countries were struggling in their goal of achieving zero hunger, challenged by conflict, pandemics and climate change.

“As we look at developing our food products, this will not be possible without the enabling infrastructure, such as roads, warehouses and ICT, to mention a few,'' read a part of Eswatini King Mswati III's speech.

Over the next three days, global experts, young changemakers, investors, and leaders will discuss action needed to achieve sustainable and inclusive global agrifood systems.

In Africa, over 340 million people were classified as severely-food insecure by a 2023 report by FAO.