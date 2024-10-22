Navalny's memoir featured in London ahead of official release

The memoir of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was featured at a bookstore in London prior to its release on Tuesday.

The book, titled "Patriot," was announced in April by Alfred A. Knopf, who referred to it as Navalny's "final letter to the world."

As a leading critic of President Vladimir Putin, Navalny was known for his vigorous opposition to corruption in Russia.

He died in February in a remote Arctic prison while serving a 19-year sentence on multiple charges he claimed were politically motivated.

After returning to Russia in 2021 from Germany, where he was recovering from a nerve agent poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin, he received three prison sentences.

Russian officials have denied any involvement in his poisoning or death.

According to Knopf, Navalny began writing the memoir during his recovery and continued to do so while in and out of prison in Russia.