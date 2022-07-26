Welcome to Africanews

Bodies of 8 migrants wash ashore in southern Morocco

In this Thursday, June 28, 2018 photo, a rubber dinghy used by Moroccan migrants, is seen near Tarifa, in the south of Spain.   -  
Emilio Morenatti/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Morocco

Moroccan authorities say the bodies of eight migrants have washed ashore in southern Morocco after their dinghy capsized.

The bodies were found early Monday in the coastal town of Akhfennir, on Morocco's Atlantic coast facing the Spanish Canary Islands, authorities there said late Monday.

They said 18 other migrants who'd been in the capsized dinghy were later found alive. They were from sub-Saharan African countries.

Morocco's Atlantic coast has become a departure point for African migrants aiming to reach Europe via the Canary Islands.

