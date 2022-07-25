Nigerian Tobi Amusan breaks world record at World Athletics Championships

Nigerian Tobi Amusan made history on Sunday. The 25-year-old athlete won the 100 metres hurdles gold at the World Athletics Championships, marking it as Nigeria's first gold medal in this competition.

After breaking the world record in her semifinal heat with a time of 12.12 seconds, she even made a faster time for the final. Unfortunately, this mark of 12.06 seconds didn't count for the record books because the wind speed was over the legal limit.

On the same day, olympic champion Athing Mu added a world title to her impressive resume.

The 20-year-old American american middle-distance runner won the 800m gold narrowly beating Britain's Keely Hodgkinson.

This title makes her the youngest woman in history to have won Olympic and world titles in an individual track and field event.

In the men's 500 metres final, Norway's Yakob Ingebrigtsen was the first to cross the line while Kenyan Jacob Krop claimed silver et Ugandan Oscar Chelimo bronze.

And Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis wrapped up this World Atheltics Championships in Eugene, western United States by setting a new world record for his discipline. The 22-year-old athlete sailed with ease over 6 metres 21.

It is the fifth time Duplantis breaks a world record in the pole vault and the third time this year.

The 2022 World Athletics Championships took place in Eugene, Oregon, Western U.S. between July 15 and 24.