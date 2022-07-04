Welcome to Africanews

Brazil's Gilberto Gil brings American vibes to Moroccan Jazzablanca Festival

Brazilian singer and composer Gilberto Gil sings during the Grand Prix SACEM 2013, in Paris.   -  
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Morocco

After a 2-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Jazzablanca Festival was back in Morocco.

The event dedicated to jazz music with its open-air concerts was welcomed by Casablanca residents. On Friday through Sunday, the public attended 12 concerts.

Brazilian guitarist and singer Gilberto Gil was one of the artists headlining the event.

Nigerian artist Seun Kuti had cancelled his planned concert to "mourn" the loss of at 20 migrants who died trying to reach the Spanish enclave of Melilla in Morocco.

In addition to Gilberto Gil, bossa nova performance which mixes samba and jazz, the 15th edition of the Jazzablanca festival featured Moroccan artists like Oum performed as well as international musicians like French and Libanese trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf.

The Jazzablanca Festival is organized by Morocco's Jazz Association and the BMCI Fondation.

