Sex for marks: Two professors sacked at University of Abuja

Two professors of the University of Abuja have been sacked over sex for grades allegations.

Vice-Chancellor, University of Abuja, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na-Allah, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in New York as reported by Nigerian news portal, the Guardian.

Na-Allah, who was on a two–day visit to the U.S., to meet with the University of Abuja Alumni Association, USA chapter, to solicit support for the institution, said, ”female students needed to be protected.”

According to him, the university will not tolerate any act of misconduct perpetrated by its staff against students.

“I have dismissed two professors since I became the vice-chancellor."

“We cannot allow the lives of our students to be destroyed because most of the abuses destroy the lives of their victims.’’

The vice-chancellor said: ”it was sad to see some lecturers, who are supposed to be protecting the female students, becoming one of their problems.

“As I speak now, there are several investigations ongoing by a committee set up, addressing the problem,’’ he told NAN.

Sex in exchange for marks is a trending issue in higher institutions across the world. The Nigerian case appears to be the worst, according to a February 2022 research by Emmanuel Akinsuroju Oluwatosin, Federal University Oye-Ekiti.

His research details instances of sexual harassment against Nigerian students and how it is affecting education administrators.