Tunisia set for 2023 AFCON qualifier clash with Equatorial Guinea

Tunisia will get their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations AFCON qualification underway when they play against Equatorial Guinea at the Stade Olympique de Radès Tunis on Thursday.

The carthage eagles are drawn in Group J and will also face Libya and Botswana in the qualifiers.

"This period is special for us. We have players who finished their engagements with their (club) teams, but we have other players who didn't finish with championship games. So, we need a big preparation. We didn't have any rest. We work hard. We don't have a long time between the matches. ....." Ferjani Sassi, Tunisia midfielder said of the team's preparations.

The home team have been regular participants in the continental competition since 1994 while Equatorial Guinea have made just three appearances in the finals of the competition.

Both sides made it to the quarter-finals of the 2021 edition of the competition but the North Africans, 2004 winners were beaten by Burkino Faso earlier this year in Cameroon.