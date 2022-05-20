Ivory Coast: Marathon aims to empower women

The 3rd edition of the Women's Marathon of Côte d'Ivoire (Mafemci) has been launched and will take place in Abidjan on Saturday May 20.

Commissioner General of Mafemci, Danitza Tonga says the marathon will cover some towns in the interior of the country. In particular, Dimbokro, Daloa, Yamoussoukro and Bouaké.

The event, Tonga says will allow municipalities to create jobs and help women in terms of health.

"At each marathon, lives have been saved because cancers have been detected very early. The women are also monitored and advised by health workers. Also, our partners give free training on women's health and empowerment and leadership. This is a way to help them take charge of their lives and create jobs," said Danitza Tonga.

More than 10,000 participants are expected at the marathon in four categories: veterans, seniors, cadets and minimes.. Dignitaries such as the Minister of State Kandia Camara and French, Malian, Burkinabe delegations are also expected at the side lines.

Mafemci aims to extend the race to the sub-region. Tonga says she is making contacts so that women in the UEMOA zone can take part in future editions of the marathon.

It should be recalled that the 1st edition was held at the University Stadium on 15 May 2021, with 3000 participants. The 2nd edition was held in Bouaké on 25 November 2021. Nearly 4000 women took part in this sporting event.