Ethiopians Fikre Bekele and Adugna Dalasa win 2022 Rome marathon

Ethiopians made a big win in the just concluded 2022 Rome marathon on Sunday.
An improved course record was captured by Ethiopians Fikre Bekele with a time of 2:06:48 while on the women category, another Ethiopian Adugna Dalasa won in 02 hours 26 minutes 09 seconds.
Ethiopia's Tadesse Temechachu finished in second place while Morocco's Othmane El Goumri ended up in third place.
Ethiopia's Adugna Sechale Dalasa w won the women's solo race.
The 30-year-old athlete opened up a big gap on her competitors, winning in 02 hours 26 minutes 09 seconds. She succeeded Kenyan Peris Jerono Lagat, who won the previous edition.
