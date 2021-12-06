-
Copyright © africanewsAP Photo
By Africanews
Spain
It was a double win for Kenya in Valencia's marathon.
Lawrence Cherono celebrated victory in the men's race with Kenya's flag.
Ethiopian's Chalu Deso Gelmisa took second place.
Kenya's Nancy Jelagat also celebrated victory in the women's race.
Second place was taken by Ethiopian's pair Etagegne Woldu Mamo and Beyenu Degefa.
01:35
At least 23 die when bus heading to wedding swept into river in Kenya
00:53
Champions South Africa top Group A on first day of Dubai Sevens
01:50
Ethiopia: Key facts about the situation
01:22
Former Ethiopian Olympian wants to join the fight against Tigray rebels
01:07
Ethiopian performers and athletes prepare to visit the frontline
00:59
Video: Ethiopia's Abiy Ahmed at 'battlefield' front to fight rebels