Double win for Kenya in Valencia's marathon

AP Photo

By Africanews

Spain

It was a double win for Kenya in Valencia's marathon.

Lawrence Cherono celebrated victory in the men's race with Kenya's flag.

Ethiopian's Chalu Deso Gelmisa took second place.

Kenya's Nancy Jelagat also celebrated victory in the women's race.

Second place was taken by Ethiopian's pair Etagegne Woldu Mamo and Beyenu Degefa.

