It was a double victory for Kenya at the Boston Marathon on Monday as Evans Chebet dominated a stellar field to claim the men's title and reigning Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir bagged the women's title.

The last time Kenya took the top three spots on the podium was in 2012.

"I'm celebrating this very much because this is my first victory in a major race and I tried very hard. I went to London and ended up in position four. I went to Tokyo and earned position four. So, I'm celebrating this day a lot." 33-year-old Chebet said.

28-year-old Jepchirchir won a see-saw sprint down the stretch, as the world's oldest and most prestigious annual marathon returned to its normal spring slot on Patriots' Day.

Jepchirchir, last year's New York Marathon champion, won her Boston debut by taking her fifth victory in a row since 2019 in 2:21: and 01.

"My target I was … want to run a streak or run course record, but due to the circumstances I could not make it, but I'm grateful that I won." The excited Peres Jepchirchir said

Jepchirchir and Ethiopia's Ababel Yeshaneh Yeshaneh, who was third in New York last fall, spent most of the morning running shoulder to shoulder

Just after the 25-kilometre marker, the Ethiopian's eyes wandered from the course and she drifted into Jepchirchir.

Crossing the finish line 30 seconds later, Lawrence Cherono took second place just ahead of his compatriot Benson Kipruto.

The top 5 of the Boston Marathon is completed by Tanzanian Gabriel Geay at just over a minute and Kenyan Eric Kiptanui at almost two minutes