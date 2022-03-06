Kenyan running legend Kipchoge wins the Tokyo marathon

-
Copyright © africanewsKAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP or licensors
By Africanews
Kenya
Kenyan double-olympic champion, Eliud Kipchoge, won the Tokyo marathon this Sunday.
The 37-year old running legend failed, however, to break his own world record of 2 hours, 1 minute and 39 seconds set in Berlin in 2018.
Last year, Kipchoge also took the Olympic title at the Tokyo Olympics.
In the women's race, 28-year old Kenyan Brigid Kosgei, also a world record holder, won in 2 hours, 16 minutes and 2 seconds.
She had finished second at the Tokyo Olympics behind her compatriot Perez Jepchirchir.
01:00
Beijing wakes up to the city's first new snowfall of the Winter Olympics
01:00
Tokyo firemen perform traditional firefighting acrobatics at New Year drills
01:00
Finger Lickin' Christmas in Japan where KFC chicken is yuletide tradition
04:30
Review: Africa's notable names on various sports in 2021
01:06
Huawei invests in data centres in Africa
00:50
Double win for Kenya in Valencia's marathon