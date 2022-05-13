24-year-old Congolese invents purely wooden treadmill

At his workshop in Goma, Désiré Kabengela, a young Congolese student, spends his time after college thinking about innovation.

This 24-year-old has just made Africa’s first treadmill that conforms with the international standard.

His major innovations are strictly made of wood.

"This is a place where I am always busy using or making our mechanical treadmills. This is our workshop," said Desire Kabengela," said Désiré.

This innovative device made of hardwood is designed to meet the expectations and needs of all athletes, be it those who run or walk. It is also meant for amateurs in sports and can enable them to improve their endurance, fight against cardiovascular disease, reduce the risk of high blood pressure and many others.

This machine has already been approved by experts in the field of sport. Those who have experimented with it gave positive feedback on its performance.

" As a coach, I have just experienced this work, it is really good. If we had a responsible government, we should support such initiatives. On the improvement plan, it should work on the noises, because when you increase your speed we have noise that comes out," said Benefit Karwichi Emmanuel, a coach.

This equipment also makes life easy for all those who have difficulty going to gyms. it can be installed anywhere, such as in the work offices and at home. This is the case with this home in Goma.

"You know that we are in Goma, we always have a lack of electricity, with this carpet you can use it anytime even if you do not have electricity," said Marcelin Mutabazi, another user.

The equipment can be used anywhere as long as the topography is flat. Its invention comes in handy to those in rural areas that have no electricity.

As for the speed variation, it depends on the speed, energy and weight of the user.

Let us point out moreover that this invention is the work of a young Congolese still studying electromechanics at the Higher Institute of Applied Techniques ISTA Goma. This was his main project for his public defense in the third year.