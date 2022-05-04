KELLY ROWLAND ON HER NEW CHILDREN'S BOOK   -  

Kelly Rowland (Destiny's Child) and educator Jessica McKay came together to write the recently released children's book , a "lyrical celebration" of working moms everywhere.

The book, Rowland explained, shows what it's like for mothers as they figure out that all-powerful balance. It shows the inevitable 'Mom Guilt,' as well as how hard mothers work to ensure their children's happiness.

Kelly Rowland says she never saw herself reflected in books growing up, and that inspired her to write her new children's book, "Always with You, Always with Me" released on Tuesday (26 April, 2022).

"For me, I never saw myself in books as a kid. So, this was a really, really big deal for me, for my son to see his complexion, for him to see a Black family altogether as well. For him to see a woman that is working as an architect, you know what I mean?" said the Grammy winner. "And I never really see women as architects, you know what I mean? To being able to have these moments where he is reflected in the world. And I think that that's so important for young people to see, for kids to see, whether you are Black, Asian, or a person of color. We don't see that enough. And we're opening up—the world is definitely opening up. But I think that it's important to continue to see it, so that meant a lot to me because I never saw it growing up."

Rowland is also juggling another project—but it's not music.

"Right now, I'm filming a movie, 'Fantasy Football,' with Omari Hardwick and big boss Marsai Martin. She's producing this film and doing an incredible job. Anton Cropper is the director of it. Nickelodeon, Paramount have just really created this beautiful space and working environment, and it's just been too much fun. I was like, 'Is it always this fun?' Like, you know what I mean? So, it's been fantastic," said Rowland. "So, films—I must say, film and TV have really kind of intrigued me the most right now."

One of the founding members of Destiny's Child along with Beyonce, Rowland said she'd be open to some type of reunion with LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Robertson, the two other original members who left the group in 2000 shortly after the release of their sophomore — and breakthrough — album, "The Writing's on the Wall."

"I could definitely see it. Definitely see it. We'll see what happens," said Rowland. "Latoya and I have recently—actually last year just got our babies together. We posted that picture and it was actually her birthday post for me. But it's, it's really beautiful to see the ladies like in, you know, as women. We're all women now."