Chad peace talks kick off in Qatar

The repeatedly delayed talks between Chad’s military-led government and armed rebel groups kicked off on Sunday in Doha.

Chad peace negotiations started in Qatar. These discussions are supposed to lead up to a national dialogue that should take place by October.

If over a hundred participants were present as the talks started, some of the 84 leaders from 44 rebels groups couldn’t make it on time because of travel documents issues.

These groups had asked for their assets to be returned and for an amnesty ahead of the negotiations.

Last January, political dissidents and rebels were freed following an amnesty decreed in November. However some rebels from the FACT group are still detained.

Will the conclusions of these peace negotiations pave the way to the organization of elections? The following days will be crucial because the task is arduous.